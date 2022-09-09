Watch on Rumble

Welcome back to Rounding the News, your weekly news roundup presented by Rounding the Earth. I’m your host, Liam Sturgess, coming at you live from beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia.

Before we get started with the news, I want to take a quick moment to run you through some of the excellent articles and videos we’ve posted here at Rounding the Earth over the past week. But before I do that, I want to thank everyone who contributed a Rumble Rant, Super Chat or Rokfin tip on our last video. If you want to help support Rounding the Earth, you can use any of these three wonderful options on Rumble, YouTube or Rokfin respectively, by finding the comments section or tip button and sending over a few dollars. I can’t tell you how much we appreciate the support and continued enthusiasm for our work.

This week on Rounding the Earth

The Chloroquine Wars

One of the seminal series on the Rounding the Earth Substack has been Mathew Crawford’s Chloroquine Wars, detailing the research and coverup around the efficacy of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19 early in the crisis. Mathew has now started the exciting and challenging process of adapting the series into a book, which already has a subtitle! The Chloroquine Wars: The Science Fictiony Misadventure.

Paid subscribers to the Substack are now able to preview the very first lines of the book as they currently exist. I’ve read it, and let me tell you - it’s not what you’re expecting.

Declining American Health: Vaccines, Toxins, or Both?

Another article posted this week is an exploration of an increasingly important question: what is contributing to the decline in the health of the average American citizen? Instead of telling you what he thinks, Mathew brings together several separate ideas related to vaccines, glyphosate, transgenderism, and agricultural chemicals. Check it out.

Fighting for the Right to Treat

On Tuesday, Mathew and I sat down with Dr. York Hsiang of the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine (CSSEM) and the Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA). Dr. Hsiang walked us through his suit filed against the British Columbia Ministry of Health, as well as a larger discussion about the state of health care in Canada and worldwide.

Are we in the Matrix?

I was very pleased this morning to see an email from Jessica Rose in my inbox, directing me to her latest Substack article. Following our discussion last week about Mattias Desmet’s new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Jessica dives deeper into the concept of mass formation - or more specifically, that there may in fact be two masses underway; one on the pro-narrative side, and the other on the dissident side.

Queen Elizabeth has died

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy, officially passed away yesterday at age 96. The announcement came after reporting earlier in the day that the royal family had gathered to be with Her Majesty as her health took a turn for the worse.

First and foremost, I express my deep condolences to the British people and to all in the commonwealth nations that looked up to Elizabeth as their Queen. More than just the Queen of England, she was the official head of state for countries such as Canada, Australia, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and others. It's true that the British monarchy is symbolic of many of the crises sovereign nations and their peoples face today, and there is much work to be done to rectify these misdeeds. However, to the extent that royalty remains an earnest part of our society, I've decided personally to acknowledge the historical significance of the passing of our Queen. Godspeed, your Majesty.

As a result of the Queen’s death, the throne automatically transferred to her eldest son Charles - known until today as “Prince Charles.”

This is news that may concern some, as Charles has been a leading advocate for the Great Reset Agenda and its associated policies - including to use the COVID-19 crisis to "build in a greener and more sustainable and more inclusive way." In any case, allow us to note the significance of the fact that there is once again a King on the throne.

Interestingly, the news of the Queen’s passing is being dismissed by some skeptics as being a coverup for her death at an earlier date. I have heard this theory before, and there have been a number of false starts on rumours of her death. I want to explore the reasoning behind the theory before I discuss it anymore, but I wanted to share this Tweet from Nazarin Veronica expressing her doubts.

For those who don’t know, Nazarin is one of the people featured in the controversial BBC documentary, Unvaccinated. She came out after its airing and accused the BBC of selectively editing what she and others on the program said in order to reduce the credibility of their explanations for declining a COVID-19 injection.

Before we dive into our main story for the day, allow me to take a moment to thank our sponsor for today’s episode.

How to Not Be Fooled by IPAK-EDU

The Institute for Practical and Applied Knowledge Educational programs (IPAK-EDU) is part of the shift away from traditional educational institutions with high quality instructors at the top of their fields, offering excellent and practical courses for those ready to expand their knowledge on a variety of subjects.

Today, I want to highlight a brand new course titled How to Not Be Fooled, taught by Dr. Mark McDonald. As James Lyons-Weiler wrote in a recent Substack article:

I can tell from this opening lecture (free, below) that this course will change lives for the better. If you know someone who needs to learn how to resist fear-based control, perhaps even yourself, you’ll want to have them listen to this opening IPAK-EDU 45-minute lecture by Dr. Mark McDonald in his course, “How Not to Be Fooled”.

Listeners and readers of Rounding the Earth receive 5% off the cost of the course when you register using the coupon code EARTH. Visit IPAK-EDU and take back control of your education and your mind today!

Register now

A quick note on the best wine ever…

I am working behind the scenes on something pretty cool alongside a new friend of mine, Gudrun Welder, at the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. Gudrun is amazing, and as a fan of the show, contacted our sponsor Blood of Tyrants to order several bottles of their fantastic Merlot. Two of them wound up at my doorstep on Tuesday.

It’s official: I’ve finished the first bottle and it’s awesome. Raise your glass with me by using coupon code EARTH at checkout, and save $5 off your order. Visit BloodofTyrants.wine to place your order, or click the nice button below.

Water the tree of liberty

Now, back to our main story!

“Bivalent” COVID-19 injections rushed into arms despite little to no human testing

In a move that will surprise nobody yet terrify everybody, health regulators around the world have given the thumbs up to a new set of COVID-19 genetic vaccine products - even though there exists little to no data on safety or efficacy, because human testing was essentially skipped altogether.

It is difficult for me to contain my anger as I talk about this. I will try to stick to the facts and maintain a cool head.

As a reminder, we covered back on July 8th that the United States Food and Drug Administration announced they had decided to skip human trials for any future COVID-19 vaccine products under consideration. Frankly, I didn't think this would stick. I guess I remain more naive than I give myself credit for. Alas, we find ourselves in a new chapter of escalating absurdity that will result in people lining up for a gene therapy about which they haven't the slightest bit of understanding.

FDA, HC, EMA “authorize” bivalent shots from Pfizer and Moderna

On August 31, 2022, the FDA announced that they had granted an Emergency Use Authorization to both Pfizer and Moderna for their so-called “bivalent COVID-19 vaccines” for use as "booster doses." Health Canada followed suit the next day with the Moderna product, the same day that the European Medicines Agency authorized a separate set of Pfizer/Moderna shots.

In short order, health authorities jumped onboard to begin advertising the latest edition of their favourite pharmaceutical product (which is becoming more and more comparable to an iPhone every three months).

British Columbia’s top health officials Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix issued a statement selling everyone over the age of 5 years old on the idea that they’ll need this new shot to be “up-to-date”:

“With the start of the respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure that people are up to date on their vaccines. Our COVID-19 immunization strategy has been effective in protecting people from the virus, and we must stay diligent in continuing to do so.”

In the U.S., President Joe Biden warned once again of an upcoming “Dark Winter”:

“Winter is not that far away,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday in a statement. “The past two years, we have seen Covid-19 cases and deaths soar. It does not have to be that way this year. If you are 12 and older, go get your new Covid-19 shot this fall.”

...though in terms not quite as explicit as his 2021 statement.

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), also chimed in, stating:

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.” (emphasis added)

Nothing about this is okay.

Needless to say, there is so much wrong with this. Let’s go item-by-item.

There are no less than four different versions of the “bivalent” shot

I know, this is getting very confusing. Even USA TODAY is admitting that and calling for some clarity, because even the shots already out there are causing kids to be given the wrong dosage at far too high a rate. It's on us to make sure we understand what we're talking about, so here's a breakdown of the different versions out there:

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (USA) Contains synthetic mRNA sequences for the supposed original Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 strain, as well as "an mRNA component common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.” No human testing. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (USA) Same as the above. No human testing. Moderna Bivalent Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine (Canada, Europe and the UK) Contains the Wuhan strain and BA.1. Tested on 377 humans. Comirnaty Bivalent Original/Omicron (Europe and the UK) Contains the Wuhan strain and BA.1.

Absolutely no satisfactory human trials have been conducted on the product(s) that have just been “authorized”

This can not be repeated often enough. With the exception of Moderna’s BA.1 shot, not a single human received these shots in a clinical trial setting - or any other setting for that matter - before their mass deployment on the human population.

It's becoming a cliche at this point. Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials for the original set of COVID-19 injections were horrifyingly low-quality and demonstrated that they caused more harm that good.

At least they went through some form of a clinical trial.

This was affirmed in the single “no” vote lodged among the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Pablo Sanchez of Ohio State University said at the meeting that he was “struggling with making a recommendation for a bivalent vaccine that has not been studied in humans.” For the bivalent shots authorized in the US, no human trials were performed.

For the versions distributed in Canada, the UK and Europe, however, a tiny human trial did occur, comprised of 377 jab recipients. Unfortunately, I'm not sure this is widely known, and it's important for us to be specific in our assertions just as we want the mainstream media to do. Regardless, it goes without saying that 377 patients does not come anywhere near close to qualifying as a meaningful sample size, and can not possibly detect any serious adverse events that they know will arise. Remember: 1 in 5000 is the new "official" estimate of myocarditis cases, as per Dr. Kieran Moore of Ontario. This study size would not catch that, and couldn't even sufficiently assert something as being "one in every 377 patients" if only a single serious adverse event occurred.

Here’s what each regulatory agency has to say about this:

FDA: “For each bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA based its decision on the totality of available evidence, including extensive safety and effectiveness data for each of the monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, safety and immunogenicity data obtained from a clinical study of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that contained mRNA from omicron variant BA.1 lineage that is similar to each of the vaccines being authorized, and nonclinical data obtained using a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that contained mRNA of the original strain and mRNA in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant.” Health Canada: “After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the bivalent Moderna Spikevax booster is safe and effective. Clinical trial results showed that a booster dose of the bivalent Moderna Spikevax vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. It was also found to generate a good immune response against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, and is expected to extend the durability of protection. This adapted vaccine has a similar safety profile to the previously approved Moderna Spikevax booster, with the same mild adverse reactions that resolved quickly.” EMA: “Studies showed that Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 and Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 can trigger strong immune responses against Omicron BA.1 and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in people previously vaccinated. In particular, they were more effective at triggering immune responses against the BA.1 subvariant than the original vaccines. Side effects observed with the adapted vaccines were comparable to those seen with the original ones and were typically mild and short-lived.” MHRA: “The MHRA’s decision is based on data from a clinical trial which showed that a booster with the bivalent Moderna vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 strain. In an exploratory analysis the bivalent vaccine was also found to generate a good immune response against the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. Safety monitoring showed that the side effects observed were the same as those seen for the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild and self-resolving, and no serious safety concerns were identified.” and “The MHRA’s decision is based on data from a clinical trial which showed that a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron and the original strain. Safety monitoring showed that the side effects observed were the same as those seen for the original Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose and were typically mild and self-resolving, and no new serious safety concerns were identified.”

Personal choice remains the most important thing

What infuriates me the most about this situation is that people are going to take a pharmaceutical product that they believe is safe, works, and has been robustly tested. This is all false and/or misleading.

Worse, though, is the notion that people have been, and will continue to be, forced to take any COVID-19 injection in order to keep their job, start a new job, or even remain able to travel or walk into a restaurant. These things were unheard of two years ago, and status quo one year ago. While almost every use of the vaccine passport is on hold right now in Canada and most of Europe, the employment standards haven’t softened much at all, and there are already hints being dropped that certain jurisdictions are getting ready to reimpose harsh and illegally-coercive mandatory vaccination policies.

Heck, Canadian universities have already started - with notable pushback.

In the end, you could even argue the act of making the products available is not in itself a crime. Mandates aside, though, people appear to be making their choices. From The Tyee:

“About 92 per cent of people over 12 have received the primary two-dose vaccine series or its equivalent in B.C. But only about 60.2 per cent of eligible people over 12 have received a booster, which can increase protection from Omicron-induced serious illness by as much as 40 per cent. Less than half of children five to 11 have both doses, and just 8.4 per cent of the province’s children between six months and four years old have received a dose since they became available in August.”

In the United States, people just aren’t taking them anymore. After the initial rollout in early 2021 - and then a slow, jagged rise tracking closely with the introduction of mandates - new daily doses of all kinds, including boosters, are at an all-time low.

Thank you so much for tuning in this week. Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack, and find me at www.LiamSturgess.com, or on Twitter @TheLiamSturgess.