Beaudoin v. Baker: A Vaccine Opera

Beaudoin v. Baker: A Vaccine Opera

Last week, I introduced you to a lawsuit filed against the Governor of Massachusetts and a number of other government and health officials. John Beaudoin is suing the State for their role in generating fraudulent data surrounding COVID-19 and the genetic vaccine products, misattributing deaths and misleading the public.

Over the past week, John has published a series of explainers for the case under the title Beaudoin v. Baker: A Vaccine Opera. I encourage listeners and readers to click through to Part 1, available on the Conquin de Chien Substack newsletter, where you can learn in more detail about the parties involved and why this lawsuit involving activities within the context of a state is taking place in federal court.

Beyond the Con: Grand Jury Petition

Early Thursday morning, Mathew Crawford (author of the Rounding the Earth Substack) shared a second legal action that American citizens can become actively involved in with a couple clicks of the mouse.

A Grand Jury petition is calling on Americans to sign in support of a suit filed on the grounds of criminal data fraud and willful misconduct. Filed in March 2022 by Dr. Henry Ealy III, Senator Dennis Linthicum and Senator Kim Thatcher, the suit names Robert Redfield (former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); Rochelle Walensky (current director of the CDC); Alex Azar (former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services); Xavier Becerra (current HHS secretary); Brian Moyer (director of the National Center for Health Statistics); and 25 “Does.”

Beyond the Con’s website contains a wealth of information about the case and the underlying allegations, including a robust FAQ, two peer-reviewed scientific papers, a video presentation from Dr. Ealy, and a timeline of the events that led to the suit. The petition is open only to US citizens, though the website states that international donations to help fund the suit are accepted.

CDC: Learning from mistakes, or doubling down?

Many in the Rounding the Earth community will be aware that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky (who just so happens to be a defendant in the previous suit we mentioned) came out and admitted they had botched the COVID-19 crisis. Still, something about the admission just didn’t quite feel right. And it seems folks on both sides of the COVID-19 discussion feel that way.

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler has articulated what many of us over on the “skeptical" side” were already feeling: the CDC has no intention of changing anything for the better. In fact, it appears that the real plan is to take all the things that didn’t work, and do them even more, and faster! As Dr. Jack lays out in his August 29 Substack article, Walensky articulates three points:

(1) “We need a consistent message”. (2) “We can’t make mistakes - in public”. (3) “We need to rely less on peer-reviewed evidence and be more responsive in real time to crises using what we know, published or not”.

At first glance, some may even feel these aren’t all that unreasonable - Ah, to be young and naive again. Read Dr. Lyons-Weiler’s full breakdown of the CDC’s planned overhaul by visiting his Popular Rationalism Substack and heading to the featured article, “Old Wine in New Bottles”.

Ontario Science Table: The New Class

One of Canada’s most prominent advisory groups in the COVID-19 crisis is undergoing a rollercoaster of changes. Depending on who you ask, it's either the end of the world or the first day of the rest of our lives. Read through some background information, a summary of what’s happening now, and then finally, we’ll dive deeper into what this signifies in the big picture.

Background

The official story is that the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table (OST) is an ad-hoc pseudo-secret society “independent” group of scientists who came together in July 2020 to commandeer guide the public health response to the COVID-19 crisis in the Province of Ontario.

By my last count, there have been some 157 people that have passed through as members of the table, each with a variety of areas of focus.

Throughout the declared pandemic, the OST published "Science Briefs" detailing their preferred "science" in an admittedly well-designed format.

What’s happening now?

At a meeting with Public Health Ontario on August 18, it was announced that the table and its working groups were to be dissolved as of September 6, 2022.

The Government of Ontario stated that the work conducted by the table would continue under a new mandate, with terms of reference to be announced in early September. Indeed, Public Health Ontario published these new terms of reference yesterday on September 1st. They also revealed that the new-and-improved group will have a totally new name: Ontario Public Health Emergencies Science Advisory Committee (OPHESAC).

What’s unclear is how the old Table and the new Committee relate. Judging by the statement posted on the OST’s website on August 26, they sure seem to think they’re all out of a job.

…well, one job, at least. What you need to understand about the members of the OST is that they all keep very busy. But I’ll get back to that momentarily.

On the other hand, Public Health Ontario website explicitly indicates it’s a new version of the old group:

“The Ontario Public Health Emergencies Science Advisory Committee (formerly the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) is a group of independent, multi-disciplinary experts whose role is to enhance provincial capacity to respond to a spectrum of public health emergencies with the best available evidence. OPHESAC provides independent scientific advice to PHO, and where appropriate through PHO to Ministry of Health, to inform the management of public health emergencies, including COVID-19.”

To the general public, the main news here is that instead of focusing solely on COVID-19 - which may or may not still be a primary concern, depending on which universities you ask - the new group will assist with other public health emergencies as they arise. Happily, this doesn't appear to be restricted to infectious disease outbreaks, which has thus far plagued the focus and attention of public health officials since 2020, while allowing even worse crises to skyrocket such as the ongoing opioid crisis, mental health and suicide, and virtually every other fatal health condition (including the "definitely-not-caused-by-gene-therapy deaths from unknown causes").

It is high time we returned to a more holistic view on health, which includes far more than whether or not you've been developed a cold or flu after breathing in an enigmatic bioweapon attached to a coronavirus (if that’s even what’s happening.)

To wrap up the “news” part of this story, the new terms of reference indicate that the Co-chair(s) will carry over to the new group until the end of their term. Apart from that, it looks like we’ll be starting with a clean slate, though current members will certainly be applying to join the new group.

Why am I confident this is the case, you may ask?

Conflicts of interest abound

I have previously written about the Ontario Science Table, where I highlighted a selection of members and their various conflicts of interest. Basically, the people who run the table are mostly people who occupy positions across government, academia, advisory bodies and industry, which in practice looks to amount to a double dip (or triple, or quadruple).

While the table claimed to be independent, it basically never was. It was essentially a pet project of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health (DLSPH) at the University of Toronto, who hosted the group and also employed a significant percentage of its membership. Further, the table was funded by Public Health Ontario, which is the government. To tie that into a nice bow, the co-chairs of the table were Adalsteinn Brown (Dean of the DLSPH) and Brian Schwartz (Vice President of Public Health Ontario.) Come ON, guys!

Rogues Gallery

Here are a few highlights of the Ontario Science Table that you should be familiar with:

Scientific Director, Peter Jüni

Peter Jüni was the table’s Scientific Director. As documented through the excellent work of Rebel News’ Tamara Ugolini, Jüni is very busy juggling his time between “independently” advising the government while receiving various forms of funding from AstraZeneca, Appili Therapeutics and Eli Lilly, to name just a few. Apparently Tamara made him nervous by asking questions, as he ducked and ran to the United Kingdom only one week after Tamara's first report.

David Fisman

David Fisman was a member of the table until he was caught accepting money from the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario while “advising” in their favour on the issue of school reopening. From the January 2021 CBC News article:

“Premier Doug Ford calls potential conflict of interest 'deeply concerning.’”

Fisman resigned from the table in August 2021, though the reason he gave was that the group was withholding “grim” COVID-19 projections due to political interference.

Then, in April 2022, Fisman co-authored a study insisting that “unvaccinated people” posed a risk to “vaccinated people” when the two groups mixed. The study used a highly-flawed model - not real-world data, or even realistic assumptions - that led to the contrived conclusion that unvaccinated people were causing vaccine failure in the vaccinated... or something like that. It's really quite difficult to understand how Fisman and his colleagues could have published this paper with a straight face and a clean conscience. Nonetheless, the paper was met with overwhelming rebuke from the scientific community with formal replies published by the likes of Dr. Richard Schabas, Denis Rancourt and York Hsiang (including calls for retraction.)

Oh, and did I mention that Dr. Fisman has received funding from Pfizer and AstraZeneca? I’m sure that had no bearing on his hateful rhetoric against people who chose not to accept their pharmaceutical offerings. Not a hair.

Vinita Dubey

Vinita Dubey is a great example of someone holding positions across virtually every sector involved in the COVID-19 crisis, leading to a web of conflicts of interest. Moreover, she sits on the Behavioural Science Working Group, whose mandate is as follows:

“The Behavioural Science Working Group is a group of behavioural science experts and public health leaders who summarise behavioural science evidence in the context of COVID-19 and identify actionable guidance for Ontario’s pandemic response. Behavioural science experts were selected based on their specific expertise in behaviour change, spanning behavioural medicine, health, clinical and social psychology, behavioural economics, and implementation science. Public Health leaders joining the group were invited based on their expertise in promoting health-protective behaviours and vaccination.”

Indeed, her specialty is convincing kids and adults to do what she thinks is best for them. Her research background includes such publications as:

Is ‘conflict of interest’ a Misnomer? Managing interests in immunization research and evaluation.

“It takes time to build trust”: a survey Ontario’s school-based HPV immunization program ten years post-implementation.

Characteristics of immunized and un-immunized students, including non-medical exemptions, in Ontario, Canada: 2016–2017 school year.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy: Clinical guidance for primary care physicians working with parents.

Psychological interventions for reducing pain and distress during routine childhood immunizations: a systematic review.

With all that in mind, ask yourself how comfortable you feel with this overwhelmingly pro-vaccine behavioural scientist holding the following positions, all at the same time:

Adjunct Professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, with a focus on vaccines and "vaccine hesitancy"; Associate Medical Officer of Health for Toronto Public Health; Member of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI); Member of the Ontario Immunization Advisory Committee (OIAC); “Independent” member of the Behavioural Science Working Group of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

A note about NACI

I want to briefly add that Dubey is not the only OST member who also sits on the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. For those who don’t know, NACI is the regulatory body responsible for reviewing submissions for approval from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and so on for their COVID-19 injections. Much like the FDA, NACI has thus far greenlit everything that’s crossed their desk - despite the clear and present dangers we’re becoming more and more aware of every single day.

In addition to Dubey, Beate Sander holds a seat at both tables, and OST member Allison McGeer is a former NACI member. McGeer, for the record, is well-funded by Pfizer, Merck, Medicago, Moderna, Janssen, GlaxoSmithKline, and AstraZeneca.

Final thoughts

Well, there’s your peek into who the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table was, is, and may become. It’s unclear what the intention behind this new version of the Table/committee will be, but let me say this: anything is better than what we had. Perhaps this is a sign that the Government of Ontario is finally understanding the depths to which their advice has been biased, or they themselves feel caught in the act and need to take public action to cover their tracks. At this time, that’s just speculation. However, an inside source (or five, or actually, even the comments section of news articles on the topic) tell me that those who participated in some of the more egregious actions taken by the Table should seek a very good lawyer.

A Citizens’ Hearing : New Trailer

To round out today’s show, I want to share with you a powerful video published a few days ago.

At the end of June 2022, I had the pleasure of flying to Toronto, Ontario to participate in A Citizens’ Hearing investigating Canada’s institutional response to the COVID-19 health crisis. The panel heard testimonials from more than 60 people of all walks of life, each affected in their own unique way by the public health measures, social derision, economic damages and COVID-19 vaccine products.

The most heartbreaking stories came from those who had suffered injuries directly resulting from the COVID-19 injections, including tragic losses of family members. It is their voice that needs to be amplified the loudest to ensure the world is aware that our work is not yet finished.

A Citizens’ Hearing has posted a trailer for upcoming video content. Watch and be inspired.

