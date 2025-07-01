Microjourneys

Microjourneys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
Jul 1

Man, didn't know that you are such a good singer who even composed that..??? Great! Usually like classics, and only very few of your sort... THANK YOU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Liam Sturgess
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
Jul 2

Congratulations!! Amazing it's been that long the album is still a favorite of mine!! <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Liam Sturgess
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 White Rose Intelligence Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture