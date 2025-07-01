Dear friends,

A quick note to celebrate that my album Foreverland turns three today! Originally released on Canada Day 2022, it remains my favourite collection of songs I’ve ever created.

I’m very thankful for the positive feedback I’ve received from so many of you over the last few years, and I’m thrilled every time somebody tells me one song or the other is their favourite.

For the record, “The Things We Take With Us” continues to top the personal favourite charts among my audience and supporters! Meanwhile, the trio of “Minutes”, “Midnight” and “Legacy” remain among the most emotional for me, personally.

I’m biased, but I really do love my music! I’m so glad so many of you do, too.

Celebrate this exciting day with me and enjoy Foreverland on Bandcamp, or wherever you listen to music. CDs are also available for those folks who like things the old fashioned way.

Thank you for your support over the last three years, and I can’t wait to share what I’m working on now. Stay tuned!

Foreverland is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.