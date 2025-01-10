Happy New Year! I hope you all had a wonderful time resting and celebrating with family and friends, and are looking forward to a prosperous 2025.

To kick off the year, I am very excited to announce the official launch event for not one, but two books which I had the pleasure of contributing to, and I want you to be there! To skip the details and jump straight to grabbing your tickets on Eventbrite, click here.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 23rd at the Frederic Wood Theatre on the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver. Doors open at 5:30PM, and will kick off at 6:00PM with a screening of the groundbreaking documentary, COVID Collateral. This will be followed by a panel discussion hosted by Kid Carson, featuring some of my co-authors and guests. The lineup includes authors Steven Pelech, Christopher Shaw and York Hsiang, and our friends Bruce Hindmarsh and Jens Zimmerman of UBC’s Regent College.

The event is centred around the launch of two new books by the newly-renamed Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (CCCA). The first, Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole, was published in November 2024 by Skyhorse Publishing, and features a foreword by Children’s Health Defense president and general counsel, Mary Holland. The second, COVID-19 Pandemonium, was published the following month by Ekstasis Editions.

I had the pleasure of contributing bits to the first book, and am a named author on chapters 4 and 5 of the second, based on my research into conflicts of interest with Matthew Evans-Cockle and Deanna McLeod. Following the panel discussion, I will join my fellow authors in signing books!

For my friends unable to attend in-person but wanting to grab your own copies, the books can be purchased on Amazon and Ekstasis Editions, respectively.

General admission tickets for the January 23rd event are available for purchase on Eventbrite for $25. You can also purchase a VIP ticket which includes a copy of either one of the two books, and seating in the front section of the theatre. All proceeds go to support the ongoing work of the CCCA.

Click the button below to see the full event details and purchase your tickets, and I hope to see you on January 23rd!

Buy tickets